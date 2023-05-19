We stand with Abure, Obi – Ogun LP guber candidate, others declare

Amid the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party, the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Kehinde Sogunle, the House of Assembly candidates, Local Government Party Chairmen and other stakeholders across the State have declared their support for the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee.

On Thursday, members of the party held a consolidation meeting at the NLC Secretariat, Abeokuta, reaffirming their trust in Abure, Peter Obi and the governorship candidate.

Recall that the Michael Ashade faction of the Labour Party in Ogun State had on Saturday claimed to be in charge of the party, months after its suspension by the Abure-led National Working Committee.

But speaking at the meeting, Sogunle urged LP members to look at things with equanimity and magnanimity.

He said, “Today, we are at the crossroads between crisis and several opportunities. If we can manage the crisis deftly, we can exploit the opportunities profitably. We should be consoled that we have made sacrifices and major contributions to the polity, to the people and the party. What is with us, is nothing compared to what is within us and ahead of us.”

Sogunle maintained that the Labour Party has consistently proven that where there is a will, there is a way.

The governorship candidate stressed that, “We have endured frustrations, cheating, betrayals, deceits and deceptions, yet we are still standing and posturing creditably and credibly. We have had many losses and made many mistakes. We are determined and undaunted that nothing can stop an idea whose time has come.”

Making a veiled reference to the Lamidi Apapa faction and its supporters in Ogun State, Sogunle exclaimed that “the major detractors have publicly exposed themselves and shown the world the indecorous stuff they are made of.”

He stated that, “we did not wrestle with their piggery behaviour, but showed them with supreme intelligence that you can win a war without a battle, as the days of their final disgrace and exit from the party is now! They have been castigated by leaders at home, yet they walked into the national scene dancing naked.”

In his words, the Acting Labour Party Chairman in Ogun, Lookman Jagun, enjoined members to remain calm, saying, “this is not the time of maximum or even optimum instant compensation nor rewards, but the time to put the house in order and ensure one voice by having some patience and develop the art of the long run.”

In their separate remarks, stakeholders at the meeting reiterated their support for the gubernatorial candidate and the State Party Caretaker Committee in ensuring peaceful co-existence among members.

The LP leaders vowed not to derail or be distracted by the “dramas” going on within the party, stressing that their mission is to see a New Nigeria through Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate.

They added that “regaining the stolen mandate of the Labour Party is our priority. The rumours of misappropriation of funds is just a written script by the paid sellouts, who want to cause disunity in the State.”

They declared: “Comrade Kehinde Sogunle is a reputable man, we believe in his leadership style, his pedigree and records. Abure remains our national Chairman. Jagun Lookman is our State Chairman and Comrade Kehinde Sogunle remains our committed leader. We stand on Peter Obi’s mandate. Ignore all rumours.”