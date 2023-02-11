We will invite Lagos traditional ruler for threatening those not voting APC- Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said a traditional ruler, one Baale in Eti-Osa community will be invited for questioning following a disturbing viral audio threatening residents who may not vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC in the forthcoming election.

InfoStride News reports that an 11 minutes audio of a meeting held earlier in the week, by some persons in the company of the traditional ruler had gone viral on social media.

In the audio, the traditional ruler and one other person were heard telling the residents and those doing business in the area to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC or leave the community.

He threatened that only residents who have their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC and are ready to vote the party would be allowed to do business with them.

“We are ready to fight; yes, I am not hiding it; I have narrated everything to you. In Nigeria, there is Lagos; in Lagos, there is Eti-Osa; within Eti-Osa, we have Igbara community and by the grace of God in Igbara today, we can take our decision.

“The people that will be friends with us, that will continue to do business with us are those with their PVCs and are willing to vote for our party, APC. Nothing short of that.

“You want to vote for PDP or Labour Party? Not here! Elections have been coming and going, we have never done this before, we are doing this based on instructions” he said in the audio.

Confirming the audio to NAN, the Lagos Public Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin said the traditional ruler will be invited for questioning.

He said, “The traditional ruler, a Baale, is to be invited for questioning. Intimidating voters will not be allowed.

“Everyone should feel free to vote for the candidate of his or her choice.”