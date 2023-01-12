Weghorst Is A Good Finisher – Evra

Ex Besiktas striker, Wout Weghorst can be like Giroud for Manchester United, Patrice Evra has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Weghorst reminds him a lot about Olivier Giroud because he plays with his back to goal, while delivering a lot of stamina and physical strength to ward off defenders.

He added that the Netherlands striker is definitely a good finisher who is also strong in the air.

His words, “Reports are saying that Wout Weghorst looks set to sign for Man United, we’ve been here before, we’ve had so many players looking set to sign and we need to be careful, but he is a good player. As a player, what I like about him is he reminds me a little bit of Olivier Giroud. He plays with his back to goal, with his stamina, he’s strong physically and he knows how to keep the ball. He knows how to play in that fixed position, players like [Marcus] Rashford and all the team will enjoy playing with a player like that. Like Giroud, sometimes you just pass them the ball and you can run behind them. He’s a good finisher and he can finish with both feet. He’s strong in the air. That’s the kind of striker that I can see being successful if they sign for United.”

“You can see that he’s not just a goal scorer, you can see that Ten Hag wants to have more control in matches and I think United’s problem is they are winning but they don’t control the games for 90 minutes and with those kinds of players, they let you breathe when you are under pressure. You can play the ball to him, on his chest, on his head and he will keep the ball or can make assists for other players. Tactically and technically, I think he could be a really interesting player for United. This would be great, but let’s wait until he is playing in a United shirt. When you perform with other clubs in other leagues you will always be judged when you do it in the Premier League.”