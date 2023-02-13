We’ll mobilise APC women for Tinubu with door-to-door packages – Beta Edu

Twelve days to the forthcoming polls, the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Beta Edu has assured that the ruling party would mobilise APC women with door-to-door packages to woo voters as part of a strategy to deliver the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Edu stated this on Sunday in Abuja at the APC Northern Female Stakeholders Strategy Session, with the theme, “Progressive Northern Women Playing a Pivotal Role Towards 2023 Election Victory”.

She called on APC women to do everything legally possible to ensure they deliver the presidential candidate of the party and his running mate Senator. Kashim Shettima.

Edu noted that sitting in Abuja would not do the magic as they have reached a critical stage of the electioneering campaign

Her words: “When I had a deep discussion with my deputy, I told her that whatever we can do to charge the women in the north to go out and canvas for votes, let us go all out and get it done.

“Please, I will sound this note of warning, sitting in Abuja will not work the magic. Let me say it again, sitting in Abuja will not work the magic. Let’s go home and begin to go from door to door, street to street.

” We should go out and sincerely work for the party. One thing I can assure all of us, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man who will reward those who have worked for him. And as you work, your reward is sure. So please go to the grassroots and to the ward.”

The women leader said she and her Deputy would be holding a meeting with all Women Leaders, States Women Leaders and their Deputies on the 17th of this month.

She added: “The final information I will be leaving with us –three things. Number one, myself and my Deputy, will be holding a meeting of all Zonal Women Leaders, State Women Leaders and Local government Women Leaders on the 17th of this month.

“Then, we will be mobilizing them to go to the grassroots and deliver on the elections. We will also be releasing door-to-door packages for the various wards and polling units. We want you to get involved. Please, connect with your woman Leader, connect with your Zonal Woman Leader, connect with your State Woman Leader, and connect with your local government Women Leaders. That way, we can be able to work and give us feedback.”

Earlier, the Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim said in a deliberate attempt to get every stakeholder involved in the campaign for APC and its candidates and in realization of the importance and critical roles these stakeholders could play, she toured all Northern States meeting with elected APC Women Leaders, interfacing with critical women stakeholders, hosting strategic meetings.

She commended the APC women for what they have been doing for the party and its candidates in the past.

Ibrahim urged them to make bigger sacrifices at this most critical moment for the realization of the goal, which is to win the 2023 general election.

She added: “We are going to once more present to them, through our keynote speaker and others, reasons beyond doubt on the need for them to key in, never like before, into this project. The motivation is that in the past when Asiwaju and Sen. Kashim were governors, they empowered women significantly. We are hopeful that they will do more in that aspect when they emerge as President and Vice President come 25th February 2023.

“The Women here have asked me to inform you, that from this day, their struggle for the success of our party at the polls will be strengthened, their sleeping routine will be minimized and their mobilization strength will be enhanced until, by the special grace of God Almighty, you emerge as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”