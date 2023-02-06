    Login
    We’ll work for his victory – Buhari declares support for Tinubu

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Katsina State pledged full support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

    President Buhari, during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, called on him and the Emirate Council to mobilise for the political leader.

    “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said.

    The President had recently told Nigerians to vote for any candidate of their choice during the 2023 general elections.

    There are speculations that the Presidency is working against the victory of the APC candidate in the coming polls.

