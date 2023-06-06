Wendy Williams’ Team Are Taking Advantage Of Her Severe Illness – Son

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr has come out to express fears about his mother’s health. He recently had his say during his first-ever interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes his mother is near death, and it is a shame to see her team taking advantage of her wealth, fame and inability to make sound decisions amid her battle with severe alcoholism.

Kevin added that there are lots of things happening currently that Wendy would not agree to in her right mind.

His words, “I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to.”

“As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing.”

“Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

WOW.