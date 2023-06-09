Werder Bremen Is A Special Club – Naby Keita

Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita has signed with Bundesliga outfit, Werder Bremen as a free agent after his Anfield exit. Bremen recently announced Keita’s arrival on social media, and fans have been reacting.

According to Naby, he is really excited for his new challenge in Germany, and he was very impressed with the plans the club had for him.

Keita added that Werder Bremen is a special club, and the coach’s philosophy clearly suits his game.

His words, “I’m really excited for my new challenge here in Bremen. I was impressed by what the club told me about the setup here and Werder’s style of play. The coach gave me a really good feeling and showed how I can help the team. Werder is a special club and I know the Weserstadion from my time with Leipzig. This club and its philosophy will be a good match for me, so this is the right step for my career.”