We’re ready to receive Wike into APC – Party chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha has said the party is “ready to receive” the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike when he decides to defect to the ruling party.

This is coming amid speculations that Wike who apparently worked to ensure the victory of President Bola Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election, is getting set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike and some of his loyalists in the opposition party had been accused of lobbying for ministerial positions in Tinubu’s government.

The former governor had also confirmed that he is ready to serve if appointed by President Tinubu.

Tony Okocha, a former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, who made the remarks about Wike’s possible defection at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the former governor has the right to join any party of his choice.

“In the leadership of the Tinubu family in Rivers State, we are at peace 100 per cent with His Excellency, Barr Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State as our leader”, he added.