West Ham Came Too Soon For Garnacho – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to explain why Alejandro Garnacho remained on the bench despite the club lacking an attacking spark against West Ham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the youngster was definitely on the bench because he is capable of playing, but he was not as fit as the other attacking options he brought on eventually.

Erik added that his players tried to force attacks vs West Ham, and it became counterproductive.

His words, “He was on the bench, then, of course, he is capable of playing. But we also had other options with Martial, with Jadon Sancho, with Sabitzer, offensive and fit – very fit – players are there and present, then you have to play them.”

“But in one week, you have to see, it’s one week extra and he is brave, he can make a difference, yeah. You have seen we tried to change them but that’s always difficult when you are losing. You saw the team wanted, they put a lot of effort in and on occasions, they go in the wrong positions, they are forcing too much, too quickly, then it’s counterproductive. So we have to learn from such situations, stay calm, stay composed, then you create chances. We had some chances, the best I think was Martial but we have to create more.”