We’ve Apologized For The Pope’s Comments On Russian Soldiers – Vatican

The Vatican has come out to apologize to the Russian government for Pope Francis’ comment that their troops were the cruelest fighters in Ukraine. The Vatican recently confirmed that it has said sorry for Pope Francis’ comments last month that referred to Russian soldiers from certain ethnic minority groups.

Pope had said, “The cruelest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryats and so on.”

“I speak of a people who are martyred. If you have a martyred people, you have someone who martyrs them.”

