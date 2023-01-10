What Potter Did At Brighton Was Outstanding – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to urge the club to give Graham Potter more time to improve his team despite their 4-0 humbling vs his team on Sunday. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every manager needs time and patience to get things right at a new club, so Potter will deserve a lot of faith because what he did at Brighton as outstanding.

Pep added that he never needed time to dazzle at Barcelona because he had Lionel Messi with him.

His words, “I’d say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right. I know at big clubs results are important but give him time. What he did at Brighton as outstanding, but all the managers need time he is right. In Barcelona I didn’t need two seasons because I had [Lionel] Messi there.”