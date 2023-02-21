Wherever I Play, Its Just Important That I Play – Gakpo

Liverpool forward, Cody Gakpo has come out to react to the controversy over his best position on the pitch. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has surely been asked a lot about what his favourite position is in recent weeks, but he is just happy to be involved with the Liverpool team at the moment.

Gakpo added that whether it is the left, middle or as a No.10, it is just important that he plays football.

His words, “I’ve been asked a lot before what my favourite position is. In the last three seasons, I’ve mostly played on the left, but during the World Cup, I also played more in the middle, as a No.10. I think it’s just important that I play. When I play down the middle, I get more chances to move forward with the ball. That’s maybe less the case when I play on the left, but it’s not really a preference that I have. I’m just happy to play.”

“When I heard it was an option, I didn’t have any doubts or thoughts about anything else. I had a good feeling about it. Of course, it’s a big club, and as far as I’m concerned, it all made sense. Changing clubs halfway through the season is kind of strange. Normally, you’d do a pre-season where you make a new start, but in this case, you immediately have to get to work with big games ahead of you.”