Why Nigeria consistently maintained a decline for about seven months – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has unveiled that Nigeria maintained an inflation decline for about seven months, due to the introduction of policies by the government which impacted positively on most of the commodities.

This disclosure was made by Mr Simon Harry, Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He praised the Federal Government’s policies, which he said, reflected in the improved consumer price index.

“Government is very conscious of the effects of the COVID-19 that have impacted negatively on the economy and as result, the economic sustainability plan that was formulated by the government has been taken as a very serious document to implement so it will cushion the effect.” He added