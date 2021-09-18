Why PDP May Lose 2023 Presidential Election — Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, an ex-media aide to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will lose the 2023 presidential election if they present a candidate from the north.

He stated this while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

Okupe claimed PDP’s zoning arrangement ended with the 2019 presidential election but that some people within the party are insisting on presenting a northerner for the 2023 poll.

According to him, some politicians were defecting from the opposition party, because of the insistence on a northerner as presidential candidate.

“The zoning arrangement which the PDP started in 1998 was based on the assumption that the party will be in power consistently but the moment it lost power in 2015, automatically the arrangement has to be reviewed in view of the development

“When the PDP lost power, there was a southern president in power. If the party didn’t lose power and completed in 2019, zoning would kick in and power would have shifted to the North.

“However, the party that won the election presented a northern candidate who by 2023 would have ruled for eight years.

“We still carried on as if the former arrangement was still in place in 2019 and it was justifiable because within the PDP at that time for us to put forward a northern candidate.

“In 2023, with APC having ruled for eight years with a northern candidate, it will be preposterous, unjust, uncaring, and blatant for the PDP to zone the presidential ticket to the north because the arrangement expired the moment our party lost power in 2019.

“There should be a reset of the zoning arrangement in 2023. It does not make sense to replace a northern government of eight years with another northern government for another eight years, it doesn’t make sense.

“That is why the PDP should zone the presidency to the South. The southern governors who are the leaders of the South had spoken, we should listen to them.

“It will be folly, reckless and insensitive for any political party to ignore the position of the southern governors

“Some people who think they control wealth are talking within the party while reasonable and strong men are keeping quiet. Some are being given money to keep quiet.

“The struggle between Secondus and Wike is unnecessary. It ought not to have degenerated to this level. Our party may lose again if we zone the presidency to the North again in 2023,” Okupe said.