Winning Copa America Is No Excuse For Argentina Players To Be Racist – Hugo Lloris

Ex-France goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris has come out to say that Argentina’s euphoria at winning the Copa America does not excuse their discriminatory chants against the French. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it does not matter that the Argentina players won yet another important trophy, and it even demands even more responsibility from them as winners.

Lloris added that when any football player wins a trophy, they become an example to others, especially kids.

His words, “It doesn’t matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy. It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner. You don’t want to hear or see this kind of thing in football. We all stand against discrimination and racism. I just think and hope it is a mistake. We all make mistakes sometimes and hopefully they will learn from it.

[Argentina] are the face of football right now, in South America, in the world. They deserve a lot of credit for what they have done on the field for the last four or five years. But when you win, you are an example for others, especially kids. It was a proper attack about the French people, especially for the French people who have some African origin and family.”

