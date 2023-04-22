Winning The UCL With Real Madrid Will Be A Dream Come True – Caicedo

Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo has come out to admit that he has always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid. This is coming despite being close to joining Arsenal and Chelsea in January, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Real Madrid is a very huge club most footballers want to play for while coming up, and his case was no different.

Caicedo added that winning the UCL with Real Madrid will be a dream come true for him in the nearest future.

His words, “It was always my dream to play for Real Madrid,”

“Now I’m doing things very well and why not one day play there and win the Champions League with Real Madrid. The way they play, the personality, the style, it’s really impressive.”