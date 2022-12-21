Winning UCL Will Make My Manchester City Stint Complete – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that his time at Manchester City will not be complete unless he wins the Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if that is not the only trophy he aims to win every season, it is definitely a trophy the club wants badly in its cabinet.

Pep added that he will do everything within his power to make City European champions in the nearest future.

His words, “It’s not the only one but I admit it’s the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we don’t win it,”

“That’s not the only reason [to sign an extension]. I will do everything in the time we have together but I’d say the same before. It’s the trophy we don’t have and we’ll try to do it.”

On Alvarez, “We are incredibly happy for him,”

“Congratulations to him. We are delighted. He has played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team. We have a world champion.”

“I think he will have a week or 10 days off. I think he’ll have a break until the days before the New Year.”