    Login
    Subscribe

    Women Should Be Sure About Wanting A Good Man – Yomi Casual

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular Fashion designer, Yomi Casual has come out to address women who say good men are boring. He recently reacted after a user said she finally found a good but he is boring, and fans have been reacting.

    Yomi Casual
    Yomi Casual

    His words, “You pray for a good man. Wetin una want Abeg”

    See what he wrote,

    Yomi Casual
    Yomi Casual

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply