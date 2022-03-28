World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Is Weird – Bonucci

Italy defender, Leonardo Bonucci has come out to say that it is absurd that the World Cup qualifying play-offs are decided in one-off matches. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is really not fair that a team’s hopes of booking a place in the competition can come down to just one game, and he even isn’t making excuses for his team’s failure.

Bonucci added that unfortunately, Italy won’t be participating at the World Cup, but it doesn’t mean the system for the qualification is the right way.

His words, “We played it all in a one-off match, it’s an absurd system.”

“Unfortunately, that’s the way it went, but it’s a crazy decision.”

“You have to play a single game in which anything can happen as we have seen.”

“There are teams that qualified after losing four or five games, we are at home after losing only one in the 92nd minute. It is truly madness.”

“Clearly the regulation is not an alibi or an excuse, we certainly had to do better. But from here we have to take inspiration to find the way back to where we were.”

“There were many reflections. Certainly after Euro 2020 we got a bit lost. This compromised our path to the World Cup.”