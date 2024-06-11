Xavi’s Sudden Sack Was Strange – Lamine Yamal

Barcelona forward, Lamine Yamal has come out to react to Xavi’s sudden dismissal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the sudden sack felt definitely very strange when it was announced, but football is an unpredictable game.

Yamal, however, added that he is very excited for the arrival of new Barcelona boss, Hansi Flick.

His words, “It was a very strange moment. At first he left, then he stayed… It was strange, because we saw the same thing that you saw too. [It was] very sad because for me he was the first coach in the elite that I’ve had, but these are things that happen in football.”

On Flick, “The last thing I saw was when he was at Bayern, and also in the German national team. They have a fairly offensive game, quite direct. I’m very excited.”

WOW.

Futbol Club Barcelona, commonly referred to as Barcelona and colloquially known as Barça, is a professional football club based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, that competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish football.

Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, the club has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism, hence the motto “Més que un club” (“More than a club”). Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona.

There is often a fierce rivalry between the two strongest teams in a national league, and this is particularly the case in La Liga, where the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “The Classic” (El Clásico).

From the start of national competitions the clubs were seen as representatives of two rival regions in Spain: Catalonia and Castile, as well as of the two cities. The rivalry reflects what many regard as the political and cultural tensions felt between Catalans and the Castilians, seen by one author as a re-enactment of the Spanish Civil War. Over the years, the head-to-head record between the two clubs is 102 victories for Madrid, 100 victories for Barcelona, and 52 draws.