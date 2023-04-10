Xhaka Did Not Trigger Liverpool’s Comeback – Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has come out to defend Granit Xhaka after he was blamed for triggering Liverpool’s comeback at Anfield. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that it does not take much to get the Anfield crowd going, and even if Xhaka did not do what he did, the atmosphere was always going to be pumped.

Wright added that the fact is that Granit has been superb for Arsenal this season, so he deserves nothing but praise.

His words, “It doesn’t take much to get that crowd going. Even if Granit Xhaka went in there and slapped someone it’s not going to get them going any more than they’re going to get going.”

“The fact is that he’s been brilliant for us this season. I think the narrative is that people are trying to point at someone. That’s how Granit Xhaka plays. He’d probably play like that if he’s playing in his own garden.”