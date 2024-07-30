Yamal Has A Lot Of Race Ahead Of Him – Pep Guardiola

Barcelona youngster, Lamine Yamal must stay calm amid his rise in football, Pep Guardiola has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rodri always tells him lots of wonderful things about Lamine Yamal, but the player has to remain calm after his successful Euros because he has a lot of race ahead of him.

Pep added that La Masia has done a very good with the development of fantastic youngsters in recent years.

His words, “Rodri always tells me wonderful things about Lamine Yamal. He is extraordinary. Lamine? If Xavi gave him his debut, it’s for a reason. But I’m sure he’ll have ups and downs, he should be calm because he has a lot of race ahead of him. La Masia never fails. This generation I don’t know what their parents have given them, but they go like planes. [Pau] Cubarsi, Pedri, [Alejandro] Balde, Lamine… The base has always been them and signing great players from outside.”

Futbol Club Barcelona, commonly referred to as Barcelona and colloquially known as Barça, is a professional football club based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, that competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish football.

Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, the club has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism, hence the motto “Més que un club” (“More than a club”). Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona.

There is often a fierce rivalry between the two strongest teams in a national league, and this is particularly the case in La Liga, where the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “The Classic” (El Clásico).

From the start of national competitions the clubs were seen as representatives of two rival regions in Spain: Catalonia and Castile, as well as of the two cities. The rivalry reflects what many regard as the political and cultural tensions felt between Catalans and the Castilians, seen by one author as a re-enactment of the Spanish Civil War. Over the years, the head-to-head record between the two clubs is 102 victories for Madrid, 100 victories for Barcelona, and 52 draws.