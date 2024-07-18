Yamal Was Unbelievable At Euro 2024 – Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has come out to compare Spain’s Euro 2024 hero, Lamine Yamal and a young Wayne Rooney. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Yamal is definitely his player of the tournament because he was consistent from beginning till the end, and he even scored one of the best goals we saw in Germany.

Ian added that the youngster shined like Rooney shone before injury prevented him from becoming the player of the tournament at Euro 2004.

His words, “Lamine Yamal is my player of the tournament – it can’t be anyone else. A 16-year-old who has been so consistent throughout the whole tournament and scored one of the goals of the tournament. He’s been unbelievable.

What [we] saw from Lamine Yamal in Euro 2024 reminds me of how Wayne Rooney played at the Euros in 2004 in Portugal. Rooney was going on to be the player of the tournament until he did his ankle. He was unbelievable.”

WOW.

Futbol Club Barcelona, commonly referred to as Barcelona and colloquially known as Barça, is a professional football club based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, that competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish football.

Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, the club has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism, hence the motto “Més que un club” (“More than a club”). Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona.

There is often a fierce rivalry between the two strongest teams in a national league, and this is particularly the case in La Liga, where the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “The Classic” (El Clásico).

From the start of national competitions the clubs were seen as representatives of two rival regions in Spain: Catalonia and Castile, as well as of the two cities. The rivalry reflects what many regard as the political and cultural tensions felt between Catalans and the Castilians, seen by one author as a re-enactment of the Spanish Civil War. Over the years, the head-to-head record between the two clubs is 102 victories for Madrid, 100 victories for Barcelona, and 52 draws.