Yemi Osinbajo Promised To Walk With Me Forever After Our Wedding – Dolapo Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today. She recently shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram, and Nigerians have been reacting.
See what Dolapo wrote, “You said, “Walk with me.” I said, “I will.”
33 years ago.
All glory to God!
#JoyOnly.”
WOW.
