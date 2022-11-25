    Login
    Yemi Osinbajo Promised To Walk With Me Forever After Our Wedding – Dolapo Osinbajo

    Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today. She recently shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Yemi Osinbajo and Dolapo Osinbajo
    Yemi Osinbajo and Dolapo Osinbajo

    See what Dolapo wrote, “You said, “Walk with me.” I said, “I will.”
    33 years ago.

    All glory to God!
    #JoyOnly.”

    WOW.

