You Can’t Always Play Excellently – Van Dijk

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has come out to suggest that harsh criticisms directed at him from Netherlands legends, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit are unfair. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone is allowed their opinion on football nowadays, but it is of no use to him because he has never tried to set unrealistic standards for himself.

Van Dijk added that it is very normal to not be excellent consistently in every game because footballers are humans too.

His words, “This is of no use to me,”

“Everyone is allowed to have their own opinion these days, that’s the case. [But] did I set the bar unrealistically high? How is that possible? It was never perfect – constant is the right word. We’ve had a lot of success with the team. Football players, they [Van Basten and Gullit] know that better than anyone, have high peaks and deep valley.”

“It’s quite normal that you can’t always play consistently. That you have a phase as a club or player where you are looking for your level. People should not forget that. It is normal that people make mistakes, that it is part of football and that it is very human. Regardless of who gets a platform and is allowed to say what, so that things are made big.”