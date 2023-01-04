You Can’t Forget Your Painful Past Without Decluttering Your Mind – Betty Irabor

Popular publisher, Betty Irabor has come out to advise people who are still hurting and pained from past relationships to let it go and move on. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, people must know that they cannot heal from past hurts and pain unless they dismantle the shrine they erected in remembrance of the hurt and their perpetrators.

Her words, “Sad d way many ppl have simply refused to let go & move on from past hurts and pain. U can’t heal until u dismantle that shrine u mounted in remembrance of ur pain & d perpetrators. it’s time to declutter ur mind. Let dem go. U can’t make anyone be with u. Be kind to urself.”

