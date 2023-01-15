Young Thug Will Be Cleared Of All Charges At RICO Trial – Lawyer

Popular rapper, Young Thug’s RICO trial has begun today. Reports have revealed that it is expected that prosecutors will present evidence backing their case, and controversially, this will include some of his lyrics.
Young Thug is facing serious charges including conspiracy, participating in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm and controlled substances charges, among others.
His defense attorney has stated that his name will be cleared through the proceedings.
