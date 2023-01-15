    Login
    Subscribe

    Young Thug Will Be Cleared Of All Charges At RICO Trial – Lawyer

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular rapper, Young Thug’s RICO trial has begun today. Reports have revealed that it is expected that prosecutors will present evidence backing their case, and controversially, this will include some of his lyrics.

    Young Thug
    Young Thug

    Young Thug is facing serious charges including conspiracy, participating in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm and controlled substances charges, among others.

    His defense attorney has stated that his name will be cleared through the proceedings.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply