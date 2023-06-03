Your govt is temporary, I’ll reclaim my mandate – Atiku tells Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has described President Bola Tinubu’s government as temporary.

Atiku made the remark while stressing that he would reclaim his alleged stolen mandate in court.

He spoke during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting for elected officials of the party in Bauchi State on Saturday.

PDP urged members of the National Assembly of the PDP not to be “rubber stamp members of the National Assembly.”

According to Atiku: “You are there to serve as a formidable opposition to this temporary administration.

“Based on the results announced by the INEC and pending the determination of electoral challenges in the court, our members-elect are not the majority in the National Assembly.

“So, for the time being, they have to prepare to work as an effective, constructive opposition while also preparing for possible roles of the majority party when the cases are resolved. A Government in-waiting, so to speak.”