Your inaugural speech disappointing, shallow – LP knocks Tinubu

The Labour Party, LP, has described the inaugural speech of President Bola Tinubu as disappointing.

Obiora Ifoh, the LP National Publicity Secretary, said Tinubu’s inaugural speech exposed the “shallowness and policy incongruity” he wants to give Nigerians.

On Monday, Tinubu was sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria.

However, Ifoh said Tinubu’s declaration that he won the 2023 presidential election fairly was “a slap on the faces of millions of Nigerians.”

A statement by Ifoh reads: “The Labour Party is disappointed with the inaugural speech made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today which clearly exposed the shallowness and policy incongruity that his administration, while it lasts, is hoping to bequeath Nigerians.

“But today, Nigerians were aghast with the boldness and glee with which Tinubu declared his election as fair. We consider this audacity as a slap on the faces of millions of Nigerians who voted their conscience but were robbed by a collective power of state institutions and brute brigandry unleashed on them.

“APC ruined this nation and we must not allow a worse situation again. We must wake up to our roles of holding accountable those in positions of authority.”