You’re Wicked If You Give Birth In Nigeria – Bisi Alimi

Popular gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has come out to berate people who give birth to children in Nigeria. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is only a wicked soul that will bring a child into a country like Nigeria to participate in the suffering orgy currently going on.

Bisi Alimi (born Ademola Iyandade Ojo Kazeem Alimi,[failed verification] 17 January 1975) is a Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out on television.

Alimi was born in the Mushin district of Lagos to father Raski Ipadeola Balogun Alimi (a Nigerian police officer) and Mother Idiatu Alake Alimi (a university clerk). Alimi was raised in Lagos, where he attended primary and secondary school. He was the third in a family of five children from his mother, and sixth from a family of ten children from his father. He later changed his name to Adebisi Alimi.

Bisi attended Eko Boys’ High School in Lagos, and graduated in 1993. He led his school cultural dances, both at primary and secondary school, to many awards and honours. He was a member of his secondary school literary and debating society and a Social Prefect (in charge of organizing social activities) in his senior year. Also, in 1993, he gained admission into Ogun State Polytechnic, and would later study Creative Arts, majoring in Theatre at University of Lagos.

It was during his university education that his sexuality attracted media attention after Campus Lifestyle, the university’s magazine outed him as a gay man. Prior to the magazine outing, Bisi had experienced much discrimination within the campus, including facing a disciplinary committee on the accusation of his gay status. Although he did graduate, he was almost denied his certificate as it was believed that his morals were unacceptable for an alumnus of the university.