Yul Edochie Told His Daughter Her Mother Will Take Care Of Her Henceforth – Lawyer

The legal counsel of May Edochie, Ugwuonye has come out to say that Yul Edochie has stopped fending for their children. He recently had his say while blasting Nigerians for comparing Yul and May’s marriage to that of Ned Nwoko and Regina.

According to him, while Nwoko is taking care of all his kids, Yul is not supporting his children in any way, shape or form at the moment.

He added that the actor even told his daughter that her mother is making more money than him now.

His words, “Something else you people do not understand but you will understand today. Ned is taking care of all is children, paying their schoolfees, feeding them. Yul is not doing that. Yul is not supporting his children as we speak, at all. Indeed, Yul told his daughter that their mother is making more money than him now. Can you imagine? So you are going into polygamy and you can’t take care of the children? So please don’t compare the two.”

WOW.

