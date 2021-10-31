Zaha Turned Up Vs Manchester City – Vieira

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has come out to hail Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise for the impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. He recently revealed that the general team performance was fantastic against the defending champions.

According to him, Zaha really turned up in front for Palace and this allowed the entire team to be very confident and comfortable throughout the game.

Vieira added that Olise’s talent and the quality of his one-v-ones going forward is simply amazing.

His words, [Conor is] fantastic. His energy is what we need, what we want, and when he’s on the field he sacrifices himself for the team,”

“He managed to get in the box and score the second goal that got us the win.”

“But again, the team performance was fantastic. Wilf [Zaha] from upfront worked really well. We got the ball and that allowed us to be more strong.”

“We knew that with [Olise’s] talent and the quality of his one-v-ones going forward, the plan was to try and score that second goal because we knew with the quality that they had they could score at any time.”

“That decision went in our favour. It is good because I made some tough decisions – leaving Christian out of the starting XI was really difficult because the last two games I think he was fantastic.”

“This shows as well the group of players that we have. It’s a good win, and everybody was really pleased and really happy. But we still need to work on some parts of the game that we can improve a lot.”

“Today [Saturday], we were concentrated from the start until the end. Coming to Manchester City and not conceding a goal is a really strong statement and is really good for the team.”

“It was really stressful, but at the same time, we knew any game against Man City would be challenging. But today [Saturday] we showed character, resilience, and I’m really pleased for the players because on the field they gave everything.”

“They worked really well. On the field, they put their bodies on the line, and they stopped so many shots and so many crosses. I’m really pleased for them to take away the three points.”