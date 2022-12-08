Zelensky’s Success As A Wartime Leader Is Down To Courage – Time Magazine

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine as its 2022 Person of the Year. The annual award by the US magazine’s editors is given to someone who is felt to have had the most global influence during the last 12 months.

According to the magazine’s editor, Edward Felsenthal, the decision was the most clear-cut in memory because a world that has come to be defined by its divisiveness, there was a coming together for Ukraine.

His words, “In a world that had come to be defined by its divisiveness, there was a coming together around this cause, around this country,”

“Zelensky‘s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious.”

