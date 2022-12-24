Ziyech Must Be Patient To Be A Chelsea Regular – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to suggest that Hakim Ziyech does have a part to play in his plans despite exit talk raging around the winger. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ziyech is surely a quality player who dazzled at the World Cup, but he has to be patient to be a first team regular with the Blues in the nearest future.

Potter added that he kept with the Moroccan throughout his stay in Qatar, and he was delighted with his performance.

His words, “He’s been a little bit away from the first XI but he’s been involved in the games. He came on in the first game as a sub. We know his qualities, we like him as a player, he plays in between the lines, has fantastic qualities which we saw at the World Cup. We can speak a lot but the chances are there are always good players who aren’t in the starting XI you have to be patient. I’m delighted for him, I kept in touch with him over the World Cup. I’m delighted for him that he got the game time and helped his team. He’s a good guy and he’s got quality.”