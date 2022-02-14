Zouma Missed The Leicester City Game Due To Stomach Upset – Moyes

West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma was withdrawn from West Ham’s recent lineup vs Leicester City because he was unwell, the club has said. The London club recently revealed this via a statement on social media, and fans have been reacting.

According to Moyes, the Frenchman was ill before the game and he didn’t think playing in such condition will benefit the team in any way.

He added that it was a stomach issue and he expects the player to be back ahead of the next game.

The club wrote, “Issa Diop will replace Kurt Zouma in the starting XI, as he is unwell.”

Moyes added after the game, “[Zouma] was ill before the game, wanted to play, we wanted him to play as well. He was sick during the night, he stayed away from the players and did not eat much.”

“Once he got out [for warm-ups] he did not think it was possible. We told Issa Diop to be ready. It is a stomach bug, probably something he has eaten.”