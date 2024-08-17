Zubimendi Rejected Liverpool Despite The Huge Salary They Offered Him – Imanol Alguacil

Real Sociedad manager, Imanol Alguacil has come out to aim a dig at Liverpool. This is coming after they failed to land Spanish midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone that loves Real Sociedad has to be proud of Zubimendi for saying no to Liverpool despite the big money they offered him, because not every player will turn such down.

Imanol added that Real Sociedad is the biggest club in the world for Zubi, and nothing will ever replace that.

His words, “We have to be proud of Zubimendi, he said no to Liverpool despite the big money they offered him. For me, Real Sociedad is the biggest club and I believe Zubimendi thought the same so he decided to reject Liverpool’s bid.”

WOW.

