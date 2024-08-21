Zubimendi Would’ve Been Uncomfortable At Liverpool – Jamie Redknapp

Ex-Liverpool star, Jamie Redknapp has come out to urge Arne Slot not to make panic buys after missing out on Martin Zubimendi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the last thing Liverpool would have wanted is signing a player who did not want to be at Anfield, so even if Zubimendi is a super talent, it’s a good thing the deal fell through.

Jamie added that the Reds should try as much as possible not to panic-sign anyone now that they appear desperate for a midfielder.

His words, “You can’t make a player come. The last thing you want to do is get a player who is not comfortable, not happy. He’s obviously a super talent. The most important thing is you don’t panic now and just start splashing money everywhere and go, oh, we need to bring someone in. Don’t sign players for the sake of it, they’ve got to be better than what you’ve already got.

Liverpool have a really good nucleus of squad. I thought that [Mohamed] Salah might leave and I was pleasantly surprised that he hasn’t because he’s still important as he proved on the opening weekend. You’re better off taking time, identifying what it is that he [Zubimendi] has got and waiting until January or even next year to buy the players you need.

“I think it’s almost as important now with players moving forward. Virgil van Dijk’s contract needs to be sorted out. He’s such an important player for the club.”

WOW.

