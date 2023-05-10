10th NASS: Accept zoning in good faith — Jigawa APC to elected members

The Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged all APC senators and House of Representatives members to accept the adoption of consensus in producing the 10th leadership of the National Assembly in good faith.

The state party chairman, Aminu Sani Gumel, made the call while briefing newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him: “The choice of Senator Akpabio as Senate President and Senator Barau Jibrin as Deputy Senate President, the nomination of Tajuddern Abbas as Speaker and Ben Kalu as Deputy Speaker was done for national unity and progress.”

Gumel explained that the Jigawa State APC is supporting any move by the national APC aimed at promoting unity, peace and progress in Nigeria.

He then warned all APC National Assembly members against opposing the collective decision of the party.