114 Points Will Win Arsenal The League – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has set a point target for his club to finish in the EPL next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if Arsenal can get 114 points in the EPL next season, he believes it will be enough to win the league, and that is the aim for the coming campaign.

Arteta added that he would need more from all of his players, and he is sure they already got that message.

His words, “The message is clear – we need more from everybody. More from everybody including me. I need to raise the standards, I need to bring something I haven’t brought yet. Individually and collectively the same. The more we do that, the better the chance it’s going to be to win the Premier League. This is what we want basically. Just work every day with that excitement and understanding of the difficulty. And when those difficulties come, stay together and go through them efficiently.

114 points. If we do that, we win the league for sure. This is the objective, from there we’ll see what we get. Earn the right to win it and have the biggest probability over the opponent. When we have difficulties that we are still better than the opponents. That’s really the objective.”

WOW.

