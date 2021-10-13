20 killed as Bandits Attacks Sokoto Village Market

Notorious bandits attacked a market in Ungwan Lalle, Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Sokoto state, killing approximately 20 people.

Several other people were hurt, according to village sources, and the majority of them are being treated at the General Hospital in Sabon Birni, while some with life-threatening injuries were brought to the state capital for treatment.

Abdullahi Tsamaye, the former head of the Sabon Birni local government council, confirmed the attack to reporters.

He said the assailants came in large numbers into the market and started shooting sporadically, aiming at anybody in sight.

They also allegedly set fire to vehicles and wrecked a number of other structures.

The police in Sokoto are yet to confirm the attack, as of the time of this reporting.