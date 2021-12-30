    Login
    2022 Irish Government Scholarships for International Students Announced

    Education By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    The Government of Ireland has announced its 2022 International Education Scholarships for non-EU/EEA countries.

    Government of Ireland – International Education Scholarships 2022
    The Higher Education Authority (HEA) of Ireland has issued the 2022 Call under the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships Programme. Under the initiative 60 scholarships will be available for one year study at Bachelor, Masters or PhD levels to successful candidates who have an offer of a place at an eligible Irish higher education institution.

    The scholarship offer is open to students from non-EU/EEA countries and is applicable to all fields of study.

    Successfull students will receive:

    • A €10,000 stipend for one year’s study; and
    • A full fee waiver of all tuition and other registration costs at the higher education institution.

    The details of the call alongside the Background & Objectives, Details of Scholarship Scheme, Scheme Prioritises, Eligible Irish Higher Education Institutions, Evaluation Criteria, Assessment Process, Reporting Requirements Post Assessment, Submission of Applications etc. are available through the following PDF file and link:

    Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships - Call 2022

    The following is a list of all institutions eligible under the GOI-IES 2022 programme:

    American College Dublin
    CCT College Dublin
    Dublin Business School
    Dublin City University
    Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology
    Dundalk Institute of Technology
    Galway Business School
    Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology
    Griffith College, Dublin
    ICD Business School, Dublin
    Independent College, Dublin
    Institute of Technology, Carlow
    Institute of Technology, Sligo
    Letterkenny Institute of Technology
    Mary Immaculate College, Limerick
    Maynooth University
    Munster Technological University
    National College of Art and Design, Dublin
    National College of Ireland, Dublin
    National University of Ireland, Galway
    Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
    Technological University Dublin
    Technological University of the Shannon, Midlands Midwest
    Trinity College Dublin
    University College Cork
    University College Dublin
    University of Limerick
    Waterford Institute of Technology

    Any interested prospective international students can submit their applications through this designated HEA Web Portal for Grant Applications.

    Note: The deadline for the submission of applications is 5pm (Irish Time) 25 March 2022.

    For more information, visit this link: Government of Ireland – International Education Scholarships 2022

