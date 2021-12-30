2022 Irish Government Scholarships for International Students Announced

The Government of Ireland has announced its 2022 International Education Scholarships for non-EU/EEA countries.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) of Ireland has issued the 2022 Call under the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships Programme. Under the initiative 60 scholarships will be available for one year study at Bachelor, Masters or PhD levels to successful candidates who have an offer of a place at an eligible Irish higher education institution.

The scholarship offer is open to students from non-EU/EEA countries and is applicable to all fields of study.

Successfull students will receive:

A €10,000 stipend for one year’s study; and

A full fee waiver of all tuition and other registration costs at the higher education institution.

The details of the call alongside the Background & Objectives, Details of Scholarship Scheme, Scheme Prioritises, Eligible Irish Higher Education Institutions, Evaluation Criteria, Assessment Process, Reporting Requirements Post Assessment, Submission of Applications etc. are available through the following PDF file and link:

The following is a list of all institutions eligible under the GOI-IES 2022 programme:

• American College Dublin

• CCT College Dublin

• Dublin Business School

• Dublin City University

• Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology

• Dundalk Institute of Technology

• Galway Business School

• Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology

• Griffith College, Dublin

• ICD Business School, Dublin

• Independent College, Dublin

• Institute of Technology, Carlow

• Institute of Technology, Sligo

• Letterkenny Institute of Technology

• Mary Immaculate College, Limerick

• Maynooth University

• Munster Technological University

• National College of Art and Design, Dublin

• National College of Ireland, Dublin

• National University of Ireland, Galway

• Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland

• Technological University Dublin

• Technological University of the Shannon, Midlands Midwest

• Trinity College Dublin

• University College Cork

• University College Dublin

• University of Limerick

• Waterford Institute of Technology

Any interested prospective international students can submit their applications through this designated HEA Web Portal for Grant Applications.

Note: The deadline for the submission of applications is 5pm (Irish Time) 25 March 2022.

For more information, visit this link: Government of Ireland – International Education Scholarships 2022