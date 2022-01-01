2022 Tony Elumelu Foundation $5000 Grant Application Now Open

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) opens application portal for the 2022 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship $5000 Grant Programme from January 1.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has opened applications for the 2022 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. African entrepreneurs with business ideas or existing businesses under 5 years are encouraged to apply now for $5000 seed capital, mentorship, business management training and more on the 2022 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme.

TEF – The Tony Elumelu Foundation is the leading champion of entrepreneurship in Africa. Their objective is to empower women and men across our continent, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation. We believe the private sector’s role is critical for Africa’s development and that the private sector must create both social and economic wealth.

Background | Tony Elumelu Foundation $5000 Grant

The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, currently the only African-funded entrepreneurship catalyst of its kind, since its launch in 2015 has empowered 15,847 African entrepreneurs with non-returnable seed capital of $5,000 each; twelve weeks of business management training; access to experienced mentors; and membership to Africa’s largest entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to Nairametrics, the foundation (TEF) disbursed up to about USD$24.75 million to 5000 African entrepreneurs across Africa for its 2021 Entrepreneurship Programme. The Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme remains one of the largest private sector responses to driving the economic recovery of African youths, women and SMEs given the effects of the covid19 pandemic across Africa.

CEO’s Commentary On The 2022 TEF Programme

Commenting on the launch of the 2022 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu shared, “We are constantly blown away by the quality of businesses that come from Africa every year. This motivates us to scale our efforts to empower even more entrepreneurs on continent. The innovation, knowledge and resilience of African entrepreneurs is central to charting Africa’s socio-economic transformation and meet the continent’s development objectives. We are also proud of the increase in female participation on our Programme, especially with the 2021 cohort where we witnessed a record 68% selection of women entrepreneurs.”

Eligibility and Application Process

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa: new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

Prospective applicants should apply now on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.