2023: AA Reps candidate, women leader, 100 others defect to LP in Ebonyi

The Action Alliance, AA, House of Representatives candidate for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal constituency, Mr. Chinedu Adum has defected to the Labour Party, LP, in Ebonyi State.

Adum defected alongside the State women leader of the party, Ijere Ngozika and over one hundred loyalists.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after their defection that took place at the Nkwagu-Ugbala ground Arena located along Old Abakaliki-Enugu express road, they said their former party, AA, has no future and plans for the people of Ebonyi State.

The decampees revealed their preparedness to collapse the entire structure of Action Alliance, AA, into the Labour Party, ahead of the election in Ebonyi State.

Responding, the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Edward Nkwagu said the decampees have been accepted and adopted as its party members.

He tasked them to be of good character and show committed efforts to ensure that the LP candidates won the 2023 general election.

Nkwagu also named the former Auditor general of Ebonyi State, Mr. George Ukpai as the new Director-General, DG, of his Labour Party campaign organisation in the State.

According to him: “we received a group of people from Action Alliance into the Labour Party, LP, in Ebonyi State. The decampees are now members of Labour Party, LP. We also received a group of the physically challenged persons who came and declared their support for the Obi-dient movement and Labour Party in the State.”