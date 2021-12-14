2023: Akume Will Return To PDP Soon – Iyorchia Ayu

The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has said that the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, will soon return to the main opposition party.

The PDP Chairman said that Akume, who is the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the North-Central zone would return to the PDP and would be received as a prodigal son.

The PDP boss said this in Gboko when he received a member of the House of Representatives, John Dyeh, who defected from the APC to the PDP.

“Your lost son, George Akume, is coming back to the PDP. I’m saying this thing based on what I know,” Ayu said.

He said that he had earlier prophesied that Akume would join the APC and it came to pass, and added that the minister was on his way back to the PDP.

He told the party faithful in the area not to reject Akume when he finally returns but make sure they rehabilitate because, according to him, the Minister is not thinking straight where he is now.

“He is a lost son, a prodigal son. Only rehabilitate him and make sure he thinks properly,” Ayu said.

Ayu who received the serving lawmaker who represents Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives said he (Dyeh) had seen the light and promised that all the defectors would be treated fairly.

The leader of the defectors, Dyeh, said he decided to move from the APC to the PDP because the national chairman is his uncle.