2023: PDP National Chairman, Gov Ortom, Others Speak On Imposition Of Candidates

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has kicked against imposing candidates on electorates, holding that his leadership would give no room for such politics.

Senator Ayu who was recently sworn in as chairman of the party, spoke at the weekend in Makurdi the Benue State capital while addressing stakeholders of the PDP during his first visit to the state as PDP National Chairman.

According to him, whoever emerges the candidate for any elective position would have his support, pointing out that he has a competent team that has been carefully selected for the enormous task in 2023.

The former Senate President charged the party faithful to go back to their wards and work hard to ensure victory for the PDP in all elections in 2023, stressing that the party must rescue Nigeria from APC’s misrule.

The National Chairman acknowledged the support shown him before and after his emergence by Governor Ortom, Senator David Mark and other critical stakeholders, saying it’s an indication of a united Benue.

Governor Ortom in his remarks insisted that the imposition of candidates remain undemocratic and will not augur well for the party in 2023, hence, the need to allow the masses determine their leaders.

The Governor advised the party’s NWC to work as a team in order to ensure victory for the party at all levels in 2023, saying the APC’s failure is an opportunity for the PDP to reclaim their position and rebuild the country.

While lauding Senator David Mark and other Northern leaders who stood firm to ensure the emergence of Ayu as chairman of the party, Governor Ortom announced that the PDP in Benue will be receiving other ranking politicians into its fold subsequently.

Meanwhile, the former Senate President, Senator David Mark said the entire nation is currently looking up to the party for 2023, stating that PDP has no excuse but to succeed.

He prayed God to grant Ayu the wisdom and all it takes to lead the party in the right direction, saying Benue people will reciprocate the gesture by standing firmly behind him in all circumstances.