2023: APC chairman, Adamu convenes emergency meeting with party governors

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu will hold an emergency meeting with governors of the party.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka who made it public through the party’s official Instagram account said the meeting would hold on Sunday, February 19, 2023, by 2pm at the national secretariat, Abuja.

Insider sources said the strategic session would review activities and programmes lined up for the forthcoming general polls and particularly resolve the hidden disaffection between some party bigwigs.

The source said the adverse effects of the controversial cash swap policy on the economy and larger society and ways to overcome the attendant hardship and, backlashes against the ruling party would be on the front burner at the meeting.