2023: APC Recognises, Writes Pro-Osinbajo Group

The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has written a letter of recognition to the ‘Progressives Consolidation Group’, a group rooting for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

The letter has made the Progressive Consolidation Group, (PCG) the first to be formally recognized by the National Secretariat of the APC, ahead of 2023 general election.

In an interaction with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Mr. Bala Gide, Co-ordinator of the Progressive Civil Society Group, an arm that works directly with the Progressives Consolidation Group, noted that the formal letter of recognition has further emboldened them to work harder.

He stressed: “An October 4, 2021 letter issued by the APC and titled ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’ formally makes the pro-Osinbajo PCG the first 2023 presidential mobilization group to be granted such privilege by the Mai Mala Buni leadership of APC.”

He expressed optimism that the Osinbajo Presidency will be realized.

“While we laud President Muhamnadu Buhari’s forthright leadership and its populist direction which we expect an Osinbajo Presidency to energetically sustain after 2023, we also applaud the focused forthrightness of the APC leadership ably led by Governor Buni.

“We deeply appreciate the widening mobilization and deepening support that PCG and all associated groups working towards an Osinbajo Presidency; all our grassroots and national leaders, as well as current governors, federal and state lawmakers along with various labour and professional groups will have further significant roles to play post-2023.”

Gide noted that they were facing a lot rumour challenges which tends to erode the mission of the group, but warned the rumour mongers to desist, adding that the rightful place of committed party members and other patriotic citizens would remain even more assured under an offshoot of the Buhari/Osinbajo Presidency headed by Professor Osinbajo, SAN.

According to him, all support groups would adhere strictly to the highest ethical and democratic standards so as to further encourage Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his officers to consider the merit of his involvement in the 2023 presidential race.