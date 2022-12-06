2023: Atiku, Peter Obi incompetent, lack track record to be president – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has criticized his counterparts from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu said Atiku and Obi are not competent and are not qualified to become Nigeria’s president.

He disclosed this during his interview with BBC Africa.

The APC presidential candidate said none of those contending for the Presidency has the track record to occupy the highest political office in the country.

This was as he boasted of being the only qualified candidate to become Nigeria’s president.

Tinubu also expressed optimism that the 2023 elections would be free and fair.

According to Tinubu: “Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not competent. They are not as competent as any other person out there. They’ve no track record; none of them is qualified except me.

“Things are going very well. I’m very, very confident that this election will be free and fair. I’m the frontrunner and that’s why I’m getting many arrows.”