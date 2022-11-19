    Login
    2023: Atiku’ll not waste first six months as President – Ayu

    Politics

    The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Iyiochia Ayu, says the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if elected, will not waste the first six months in office thinking of what to do.

    Ayu assured that Atiku would hit the ground running if elected president in 2023.

    Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Ayu said Atiku was already preparing for governance ahead of the February election.

    He said: “While the others are utterly confused about how, where or when to even begin their campaigns, PDP is already preparing for governance.

    “Our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has already exhibited his intellectual preparedness in his publications that are already in the public space for everyone to access and scrutinize.

    “PDP will not waste six months in the Presidential Villa thinking of what do with power.”

