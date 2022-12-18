2023: Atiku’s wife urged Nigerians to vote APC, PDP has nothing to say – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has mocked the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Titi over a recent gaffe..
Keyamo described Titi Abubakar’s error as a slip of tongue.
Recall that while addressing some women, Titi urged them to get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and vote for APC.
She said: “Go and get your PVC and vote for APC on the 25th of February.”
Reacting, Keyamo said it is unreasonable to make a mountain out of such molehills.
In a series of tweets, Keyamo wrote: “Wife to Atiku, Titi Abubakar, has just urged Nigerians to vote APC on February 25th next year.
“In all honesty, this is obviously a slip of tongue, but we hold the view that it is unreasonable to make a mountain out of such molehills, especially when you quickly correct yourself.
“LP says APC & PDP are the same as Atiku defected from APC to PDP;
“APC says LP & PDP are the same as Obi just defected from PDP to LP;
“The name @officialABAT does not feature in these accusations;
“PDP has nothing to say because it is actually the cancer everyone is trying to avoid.”
